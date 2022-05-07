Durban International Marathon road closures

Durban - The Durban International Marathon is taking place on Sunday and motorists are urged to note several road closures.
The event includes two races ‒ a 10km run and walk starting from uShaka Marine World and a 42.2km run to start at Toyota Manufacturing, Prospecton Road in Prospecton. Both races will finish at the overhead bridge next to the Moses Mabhida outfield.
The marathon incorporates the 2022 ASA National Marathon Championships.
Free parking will be available at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Bus transport is available from there to both start venues. The cost for the bus tickets is R60 per athlete. Athletes can buy their tickets at the registration venue. Buses will start leaving from 4.30am to the start venues, with the last bus leaving at 5.15am.
The road closure schedule for tomorrow’s event is:
Prospecton (5am–6.30am); South Coast Road (5–7am); M4 South (5–9am); Margaret Mncadi Avenue (5–9am); Shepstone Street (6–9am); Mahatma Gandhi (6–10am); Snell Parade (5–11am); M4 North (7–11am); Athlone (6 to noon); Masabalala Yengwa (6 to noon).
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes.
The Independent on Saturday