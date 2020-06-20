Durban man’s food drive goes from Chatsworth to Rio

Durban - No politicians or celebrities needed, just “ordinary garden variety South Africans” for the Ubuntu Army to help others battling to survive the lockdown. That’s the call made by Durban’s Clint McLean, who started the Ubuntu Army. Or, as he put it: “The Ubuntu Army has always been here. I just happened to notice it and give it a name. I’m not the first and I won’t be the last." He formed the Facebook group “Ubuntu Army” soon after the start of level 5 lockdown, realising the desperate hunger that was going to come from the pandemic’s economic meltdown. And he hasn’t stopped since, collecting and dropping off food and hope to families across KwaZulu- Natal, from suburbs such as Chatsworth, Pinetown and the Point in Durban to the deep rural valleys. The Ubuntu Army has since spread around the country and this week has also gone to Brazil and Poland. McLean, who normally spends half the year working in Los Angeles, but was in his home town of Durban when lockdown was announced, said the concept behind Ubuntu Army was to create food chains where South Africans who can afford it feed one or more families who are going hungry.

This led to his second Facebook page, Ubuntu Link, which is where the match is made between those in need and those who can give.

Meeting with the Independent on Saturday this week, McLean said his primary goal was to start a movement where South Africans help South Africans in the spirit of ubuntu.

He had not been on Facebook or social media for a number of years, but said it was a powerful tool to spread the call for help, along with his deep belief in the kindness and compassion of all South Africans, regardless of race or religion.

On Ubuntu Link, there are many calls for help from all over the country, described by McLean as “South Africans sitting in the dark, going hungry”.

“Since this started, I’ve been through the townships, rural homesteads, settlements and suburbs of Durban and surrounds, meeting a massively diverse cross-section of its people. It's been a rich, humbling, beautiful and inspiring journey to places I'd never before been; amazing.

“And best of all, people were fed. Ignorance and hate were destroyed. Trust and love were built and the community of Durban was strengthened.

"This, I believe, is the cornerstone of nation-building. I’m hopeful and quietly excited, because I’ve realised with Ubuntu Army that the people of South Africa hold the key to its redemption. It’s not up to the politicians to save us. It's up to us. If we are going to find the rainbow in our nation, then we need to do it despite the politicians, by getting to know each other. We are all responsible.

“But effort is required, from everyone. No passive couch sitting, waiting for everyone else to figure it out.

"Our system is broken. Our complaints are redundant. We, the ordinary, garden variety South Africans, the Ubuntu Army, need to introduce ourselves to each other. We need to get to know each other,” he said, adding that the pandemic had given South Africans the opportunity to discard “the same old well-worn paths of division and blame”.

Food chains are set up with the following simple process:

Identify a person in need and ask them to identify others who also need help. Identify a person in that group as the communication point.

Raise funds through family and friends, buy groceries and divide into food parcels.

Arrange a neutral place (shopping centre or parking lot) and time to meet the contact person to hand over food parcels.

“Take responsibility for the food security of another family or families. Not because you are single-handedly ending world hunger and creating world peace, but because you are easing the suffering of other people and creating strong community relationships,” said McLean.

And both Ubuntu Army and Ubuntu Link Facebook pages show just how the food chains are working. On Wednesday, Cristina Brandao, who lives in the US but is from Rio de Janeiro, posted how she and her family members in Brazil had been buying masks and detergent soap for stricken residents in the Guaratiba area.

“It was a win-win situation all round. I was deeply influenced by your movement and I consider this an Ubuntu Brazil initiative. Rio now has more deaths for Covid than the entire country of Russia.”

South Africans who have posted include many desperate families: a mother who is breast-feeding but has no food, a family of eight going to bed on empty stomachs, people who have lost their jobs and many who have lost hope.

Devon Massyn posted: “Let’s keep on changing the world, no one else is going to do it but ourselves”, and Takundwa Mandizha posted that help he received from Ubuntu Army “went a long way in our hour of need”.

If you have difficulty identifying families needing help, go to www.ubuntu.army.org/foodchain for more information.