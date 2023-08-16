Durban martial artist showcases girl power

“I don’t have any expectations. However, I would like to get through to the finals for both my events. Given that this is the continental championships with only the best from each country competing, I do expect that the level of karate is going to be exceptionally high and that I have to give it my all to try and get to the medal rounds,” said Nyska Jagasur, who is currently representing South Africa at the UFAK Cadet, Junior and Senior Championships. The championships began on Monday in Casablanca, Morocco and will be a week-long, concluding on August 20. Nyska will be participating in the Cadet Female Division for Individual Kata, and Individual Kumite in the under-54 kg weight division.

The 15-year-old, who attends Maris Stella School in Durban, said she has been training consistently over the past year and preparing both mentally, physically and technically for this championship, as it is the biggest event in the continent. She added that her coach - Renshi Brando Pillay - has helped her instil a champion mindset since the age of six. “He tells me to always push myself to be better than I was the day before. My karate training schedule is gruelling at most times, and it takes determination and discipline to stay the course, especially whilst trying to balance my academic life with my sport so that my grades don’t slip,” she said. She added, “My training for this particular tournament has averaged 24 hours a week over the past two months, which has been made up of technical training, strength and conditioning training.”