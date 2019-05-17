Durban - The embattled Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has sent her condolences to the family of former eThekwini chief whip Stanley Xulu, who died on Friday.

Xulu reportedly died on Friday.

“On behalf of the council and the people of eThekwini, I convey my deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Stanley Xulu, a humble and hardworking community leader who has always been an activist of our ANC movement,” said Gumede in a statement.

She said Xulu had served with her as part of the ANC’s Top 5 leadership, in the eThekwini region - the party’s biggest region in the region. Xulu serve as the regional deputy chairperson at the time, while Gumede was the regional treasurer.

Xulu was one of 10 councillors who were found to be doing business with the eThekwini Municipality. The Manase Report found that the councillors had received more than R19 million worth of contracts from the city at the time, the Daily News reported in 2013.

The Manase Report said Xulu's company had landed more than R1.7 million worth of contracts from the city. He was slapped with a fine, which was an effective 18 months salary and a written warning, The Mercury reported in 2013.

Xulu and Gumede both served in the eThekwini Municipality’s executive committee when former mayor James Nxumalo was the political head of the city.

“His passing comes at a time when we were having deep reflection on the current situation of our region in a quest to promote unity. He is one of the leaders who have been instrumental in starting engagements that will unite this region,” said Gumede.

Gumede said she would be visiting Xulu’s family to convey her message of condolence.

“In his wonderful memory, we will continue to rebuild and unite the movement and the alliance in this region and province because unity is sacrosanct. We will use this mourning period to reflect and work towards unity,” she said.

Meanwhile, about 400 supporters of the mayor marched to the ANC KZN provincial headquarters on Friday in support of the embattled Gumede, who was this week arrested on graft charges related to a R200 million Durban Solid Waste tender from 2016.

She was released on R50 000 bail by the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Some of the banners her supporters carried read ‘NPA and Hawks used to settle political scores’ as a sea of green and gold swept through parts of the Durban CBD.

The ANC in KZN has since denied a report that said the party’s integrity commission called on Gumede to resign from her position as mayor.