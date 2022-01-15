Durban musician releases sixth album

Durban-based pianist and composer Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane is releasing his sixth album, Music From My People, this weekend. Mashiloane is a virtuoso player and conductor, with his live performances drawing audiences across the world.

Music From My People is a 12-track album that echoes many rhythmic languages, is multi-generational in sound, and an exploration into self-identity. Born in eMzinoni in Mpumalanga, Mashiloane started playing the piano in 1997 and received formal training at what was then Natal Technikon in 2003. “I come from a very musical family, and my interest grew from them, they have musical ears,” said Mashiloane.

He said his music was inspired by South African traditional music and dance. “The music (on this album) is greatly inspired by watching various African bands at the Sauti Za Busara music festival in 2019. “I composed from conscious thinking of all traditional songs and people I grew up exposed to. It was an authentic atmosphere created by people and the music, everybody carried the values of Ubuntu, the love of humanity and music,” he said.

He described his album as a “peace maker”, spreading the spirit of togetherness. “This album is a multifaceted vessel and sonic document that archives some of the sounds people have used and continue to use as a testimony of their social conditions. “It is founded on the African world-view of life, Ubuntu, it is about the elements of Ubuntu.

“This means ukuphilisana, ukuzwelana which translates to social equality among other elements. This is not about race, rather humanity,” said Mashiloane. He said the highlights of his musical career were performing in Mozambique, Swaziland and the US, and doing interviews that gave him an opportunity to critically think about himself, his country and people. Mashiloane, now synonymous with the South African jazz scene and music stages across the globe, has released five albums and is a multi-award winning and nominated artist at prestigious ceremonies and events like SAMAs, the AFRIMA awards and the International Urban Music Awards.