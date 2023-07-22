Durban nets a spot in World Cup art expo

Durban artist Kayl Johns, 11, expressed his shock and ecstasy over his third place finish in the 2023 Netball World Cup Creative Arts Competition. Kayl, 11, who was representing Penzance Primary School and the uMlazi District, said he was happy to have made such a big contribution to this historical event ‒ the first time the African continent will host a netball World Cup ‒ and is proud to have his work exhibited during the tournament.

“I have quite a portfolio of pictures, but none of them are made for exhibit. Drawing is my passion and I draw whenever I can. I plan on entering more competitions in future, and I would like to try to get some of my drawings displayed at art exhibitions.” He said drawing was his main passion, and it contributed to all spheres of his life, including activities such as chess, drumming, skateboarding and video gaming which contributed to a balanced life. Kayl Johns, 11, receiving his award for finishing third in the 2023 Netball World Cup Visual Art Competition. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Kayl’s mom, Daniella Rodrigues, said she was proud of her son for being placed in top three in a big competition. She said art had played a major role in his life.

“He has always shown a keen interest in art and drawing from the time he could hold a crayon. It has been both a passion and an escape for Kayl, probably from as young as two years old. As he's grown older, he's explored different mediums and techniques ‒ all self-taught ‒ and naturally, his passion for it grew,” she said. Rodrigues said Kayl came home from school one day and told her he had entered an art competition. She said he showed her his progress every step of the way and was excited when he found out he was a finalist. “I’d say Kayl is brilliant, interesting and quirky, and that’s evident in his work and all he does,” she added.

Subject adviser for creative arts and life skills within the uMlazi District, Shakeel Isseri, said Kayl impressed him in five ways during this competition. “Firstly, the finesse and accuracy in the capturing of Letsatsi and the transformation of the image to revitalise netball as an interactive sporting activity. Secondly, evocative blending of colour with tonal variation to enhance the quality of the hand drawn ‘meerkat’ mascot. Thirdly, skilful interplay of shapes integrated and aligned to the original image of Letsatsi with shapes of varied sizes matched to the original colours of Letsatsi. Fourthly, profound subtlety that expresses Kayl’s self-composure, self-determination and creative impulse. Finally, Kayl’s work had no smudging, distortion, blurring, blotting or use of eraser. The work is worthy of being framed for the Art Gallery Display. There is a freshness, sparkle, newness, and pleasantness in this work which forms the basis to meticulous clarity and neatness,” he said. Kayl Johns’ work that earned him third place in the 2023 Netball World Cup Visual Art Competition. He was tasked to draw the official mascot ‒ Letsatsi ‒ for the 2023 Netball World Cup. PICTURE: SUPPLIED He said the competition started in May, and participation was confined to the Intermediate phase ‒ grades 4-6. They were required to draw the focused image of Letsatsi ‒ the anthropomorphic meerkat ‒ to reflect the propensity of the sun, thereby serving as the 2023 World Cup lucky charm for netball.