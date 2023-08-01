Durban rider gears up for world championship

“I try not to enter an event with big expectations as it’s an easy way to pile on unnecessary pressure. What I expect from myself is to stay in the moment and enjoy it. I am super grateful just to compete in such an event. I do hope to try to reach the quarter-finals as I haven’t done so before,” he said.

The 25-year-old said this event is unique as it not only focuses on BMX, but all other forms of cycling. He said he has a lot of experience with working with younger riders while in the USA. “I did a lot of clinics there and upon returning to South Africa, I thought it would be a great opportunity to pass on some of the knowledge shared from these internationals and also get to know the younger riders. You can quickly notice their habits and patterns within a training session. I try to make sure that they enjoy themselves and push themselves to their best. They shouldn’t get too hung up if a result doesn’t go their way.”

Klumper said that his passion for BMX started when he was eight when he started with motocross. He said he always had a passion for two-wheeled sport. After attending a friend’s birthday party in the USA, he quickly discovered a talent for motocross and then made the transition to BMX. “I loved the competition, performing big jumps and challenging myself. At 17, I was provided my first opportunity to go professional in BMX and haven’t looked back since then.

In 2022, Klumper won the African Continental Championship and the South African National Championship. He has also finished on the podium in various other competitions.