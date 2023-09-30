Durban speedster gears up to leave his mark

Durban - Kearsney College speedster Liam Oets wants to keep up the form he has shown all year when he represents KZN in the SA Enduro Championships next month. Liam, 15, said he had been riding bikes since he was a toddler. What began as social cycling turned serious in 2020 when he became immersed in mountain biking, both enduro and downhill.

Liam said he was delighted at being selected for the SA Enduro Championships and was confident he could build on his progress across the year. “We compete during the year to earn points that are allocated according to your position at the end of each race,” he said. “An enduro event consists of several timed stages. The winner is determined by the combined total time across all the timed stages. The rider with the shortest total time is declared the winner. In essence the riders with the highest scores get selected for the KZN team, thus at the end of the season we know how many points we earned before the team is announced. My goal was to make the KZN team so I worked hard towards achieving this position.”