Durban sporting greats find light amid the looting

Amid the dark drama of the looting nightmare in Durban, there were some wonderfully bright moments, including one hilarious interaction between a former Springbok rugby captain and an all-time cricketing great.

Proctor ‒ talking to his Hilton College Old Boys group ‒ relates the story: “I was standing with my bat in hand beside three guys who had proper stuff when a Range Rover made its way to the blockade. It was just about to go through the second block when the window slid down and a voice called out: ’Proccie, I thought you were a bowler not a batsman’. Very funny and it was Gary Teichmann! In all this chaos there can still be laughter!”

But rugger bugger Teichmann clearly does not know his cricket. As one cricketing boffin pointed out: in the history of first-class cricket, there are only three batsmen who have made six consecutive centuries ‒ the world’s best ever batsman, Australian Don Bradman (in 1938); Englishman CB Fry, way back in 1901; and South Africa’s Michael John Procter in 1971, the very guy that Teichmann didn’t know could bat.

But for Proctor, his “innings” at the barricades made him as proud a South African as anything he ever achieved on the cricket field.