Durban woman fulfils husband’s last wish

Durban - Eleven months after he died, a Durban widow has finally realised her husband’s last wish, by publishing his final book. Just days before he unexpectedly died, Morgan Mahalingum Govender insisted that his wife, Vino, release his fifth book, “As From Beyond the Sunset: Meditations, Sayings and Stories”.

Govender, aged 79, had completed the book a week before he died and repeatedly asked her to ensure it would be released. Vino told “Independent on Saturday” that she was puzzled when he insisted that she complete his work, at a time when he was in good health and capable of doing it himself. Govender, who published under the name G Mahalingum, was an accomplished writer and renowned musician who lit up the local dance halls with his voice, saxophone and accordion.

On the morning of his death he told Vino he was going to take her to the market to get some of his favourite fruits – litchis and mangoes, which he said was “the fruit of gods”. First though, he wanted a cup of tea, and when Vino returned from the kitchen she found him still in bed and struggling to speak. He passed away peacefully a few minutes later, side by side as they had lived for more than 50 years.

“It’s a great loss, but I accept that we come here and when the time arrives the call comes to leave,” said Vino. Books written by Morgan Mahalingum Govender and his wife, Vino. His last book will be released tomorrow, Sunday, at the Blue Lagoon Conference Centre. Picture Supplied Now, almost a year later, the book will be launched at the Riverview room in the Blue Lagoon Conference Centre at 11am tomorrow. Vino said this would be followed by lunch to reminisce and an opportunity for those who could not attend his funeral to pay their last respects.

