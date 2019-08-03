Durban - The Chalupsky family from Durban has been making waves in international news this week, with patriarch of the paddling champion family, Paul Chalupsky, 81, taking on the world’s biggest canoeing race, the Sella Descent in Spain this weekend. And his grandson, Luke Chalupsky, 28, was snapped giving Jet Ski lessons to Rod Stewart’s wife Penny off a luxury yacht in Cannes this week.

Paul’s sons, Oscar and Herman, will also compete in the Sella Descent, having won the race in 1986.

Paul and his paddling partner, Pietermaritzburg paddler, Kevin Culverwell, 70, will be the focus of the canoeing world as the pair commemorate the 50th anniversary of their winning the race in 1969.

They were invited as special guests of the race and were flown in as part of the Coca-Cola campaign to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first South African crew to win the race.

Yesterday speaking from Ribadesella in Spain, Paul said he was “very excited” to be racing in the Sella Descent again. They have been doing some hard training and will race in the over-70 group.

“We are hoping to win,” said Paul. Being in the over 70 group, Culverwell said “we have to finish with the juniors at a bridge about two thirds of the way down the course. But Paul and I have decided that we want to paddle the whole way to the sea and celebrate our win 50 years ago.”

The pair also raced the commemorative Sella Descent eight years ago with all the past winners, where they finished eighth in the over-50 age group even though Paul was 74.

“It was amazing. Paul and I got into a boat together and it was like old times. It’s one of those combinations that just works,” said Kevin, who described the start of their 1969 race as “a bunfight”.

“It was such a revelation to paddle under the bridge at the finish to win the race. Being South African paddlers, we were so used to paddling in big water that the boat and the river were no problem to us at all.”

Having also won the Sella Descent in 1986 and being placed second and third in the race, Oscar and Herman will compete in the K2 race. Although they won’t be able to escort their father on his commemorative paddle, Oscar said: “Dad is still very competitive and it’s good to see him still paddling at 81 years old.

“He’s definitely an inspiration to all the paddlers out there.”

Oscar also competed in the race with his son Luke in 2012, but this week Luke was working in Cannes and was pictured in the UK’s Daily Mail teaching 70s rocker, Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 48, how to ski.

The Daily Mail story featured the former model being guided by instructor Luke on a Jet Ski. Stewart, 74, and the couple’s two sons, Aiden, 8, and Alistair, 13, were also snapped watching Lancaster’s lesson from the deck of luxury yacht Emotion 2.