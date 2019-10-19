File image.

Once again we were rudely reminded this week that we don’t have a proper electricity utility, but a string of rickety power stations we are having to eke out enough power from to keep the lights on, while also keeping the system on life support and feeding a financial black hole. When the lights are on, as they have been since March, we forget we’re living on borrowed time and money, hundreds of billions of rand. What’s more, the unreliable skorokoros aren’t just the old power stations that served us well in the past, but include brand new jalopies - the mega-costly Kusile and Medupe.

This week the stuff also hit the fan in other ways - including the crudest way - when disgruntled tenderpreneur employees trashed and soiled eThekwini municipal offices. There were also reports of raw sewage gushing into the sea.

Thankfully, we have a president who is friends with reality, unlike his predecessor who had a cavalier attitude towards reality and facts.

Cyril Ramaphosa, on his KZN visit, reiterated that Eskom has a “huge” debt and is a “major risk” to our economy. And he’s working on finding solutions.