Paramedic Ceron Meadows treats the injured dog Rasor. Picture: Supplied
The Toyota Quantum that crashed into the Crompton road bridge over the M13 on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied
Durban - An elderly pensioner and his beloved dog Rasor were killed in an accident on the M13 Durban bound just before St Johns Avenue in Pinetown at noon on Tuesday.

Garrith Jamieson, managing director of Rescue Care said paramedics arrived to find the single vehicle had collided into a bridge on the busy highway. 

"The driver in his seventies and his dog were severely entrapped in the wreckage. The driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene," said Jamieson. 

"Rasor was also severely entrapped in the wreckage and suffered major injuries. Paramedic Ceron Meadows stabilised the dog on the scene before she rushed it to the Kloof and Highway SPCA where a team was awaiting her arrival. Unfortunately a short while later the dog too passed away due to its injuries," he said.

Both required the jaws of life to extricate them from the wreckage.

He said the events leading up to the crash is unknown. "SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further," he said.

Derek Banks of Meditech ER said the accident occurred under the Crompton Road Bridge on the M13 in Pinetown as the driver's Toyota Quantum smashed into the bridge. Banks said Rasor was trapped under the dashboard of the vehicle and sustained a back injury.

Traffic was severely affected as the M13 was closed near the Richmond Road on ramp heading towards Pinetown and motorists were diverted through Pinetown.

