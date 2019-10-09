Durban - Former Springbok rugby player Stefan Terblanche, along with adventure athletes Bruce Hughes and Mike Morris, have taken up the challenge to row 1460km on a rowing machine - the estimated distance from Durban to Robben Island - to raise much-needed funds for the Ingane Yami Children’s Village in Shongweni Valley, in Kwa-Zulu-Natal. The village provides a permanent home for orphaned and vulnerable children, and Terblanche, chief executive of the SA Rugby Legends Association, said the funds raised would help create space for six more children.

The non-stop rowing challenge will start at Ingane Yami on November 5, with Hughes and Morris rowing on a rotational basis for one-hour shifts, and Terblanche rowing for six hours at night, to allow the others to sleep.

Their goal is to raise R450 000, and it is estimated it will take them seven days to complete 1460km.

Terblanche, who has competed in endurance events, said of the epic challenge: “Nothing beats the feeling of accomplishment when you push yourself beyond your limits, especially when you know it’s for a great cause.”