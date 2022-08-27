Extreme athlete races for breast cancer awareness

Durban - Richards Bay psychologist Nontu Mgabhi has tackled some of the world’s most gruelling marathons for charity and this year she is doing the Comrades Marathon to raise awareness of breast cancer. The extreme athlete has shown her grit by participating in events like the World Marathon Challenge -- consisting of seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Mgabhi, a manager at Richards Bay Minerals, also competed in the Marathon des Sables, billed as the toughest foot race on earth, where athletes run 251km in the extreme temperatures of the Sahara desert. To date she has raised millions for schools in rural areas. This time round, she is racing for an issue close to her heart after her friend Tholsie Ridhoo was diagnosed with breast cancer following an annual mammogram assessment.

She said Ridhoo’s courage inspired her to do her sixth Comrades and highlight the disease. Mgabhi said: “Women must make their health a priority all year round by knowing what is normal for their bodies and be aware of the symptoms of cancer. In South Africa, according to the National Cancer Registry (2017), one in 26 women are at risk of developing breast cancer.” Mgabhi said she would tackle the 89km marathon wearing a pink ribbon, an international symbol for breast cancer.

“As women, we don’t always prioritise our health, but I also want them to know that you don’t need money for a mammogram. There are many cancer centres where you can get a referral letter and then you can go to any hospital and get a mammogram done at no cost.” She said Ridhoo’s cancer journey was tough and in itself the ultimate human race -- as the Comrades is also known. “The good news about breast cancer is that if it is detected early, as in her case, the chances of surviving become quite high,” said Mgabhi.

She said while the risk factors for breast cancer included age, alcohol consumption, being overweight and lack of exercise, every woman was at risk. She said Ridhoo was proof of this because she was active and participated in many hikes but this did not prevent her from getting the disease. Ridhoo said getting a cancer diagnosis was one the scariest and most humbling moments of her life.

“Together with my loved ones, we went through every emotion from denial to fear, anger, grief and finally acceptance. As a 51 year old, my saving grace was early detection through regular mammograms. So to every cancer patient out there, my message is that you too can beat this, just as I am doing right now.” Mgabhi said her efforts to raise awareness could be supported by others through volunteering time or resources to a cancer centre, donating funds for research and by wearing a pink ribbon all year round. “Once you wear a pink ribbon it stimulates conversation about breast cancer,” she said.