Eye on the ball

Keeping things refreshingly spinning, former Protea Netball star, Precious Mthembu gets her eye in ahead of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Fast 5’s Netball Challenge.

Mthembu, a teacher and netball coach at Danville Park Girls’ High School, is hosting teams for the Durban North Regional, the final tournament in this year’s challenge which has travelled to seven regions around KZN.