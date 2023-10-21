Independent Online
Eye on the ball

Keeping things refreshingly spinning, former Protea Netball star, Precious Mthembu gets her eye in ahead of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Fast 5’s Netball Challenge. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad

Keeping things refreshingly spinning, former Protea Netball star, Precious Mthembu gets her eye in ahead of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls' Fast 5's Netball Challenge. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad

Published 2h ago

Share

Keeping things refreshingly spinning, former Protea Netball star, Precious Mthembu gets her eye in ahead of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Fast 5’s Netball Challenge.

Mthembu, a teacher and netball coach at Danville Park Girls’ High School, is hosting teams for the Durban North Regional, the final tournament in this year’s challenge which has travelled to seven regions around KZN.

Coach Mthembu has high hopes for her girls’ chances of hoisting the trophy in today’s tournament. Nine teams will take to the courts in the highly anticipated Fast 5’s action being hosted in the indoor centre, the first tournament in the history of the challenge to be held indoors as a precaution because of predicted wet weather moving up the coast.

The Independent on Saturday

