Durban - At CraftFest we are having a very special birthday celebration. Both the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market are celebrating our 21st birthdays this year, so we have organised 21 fabulous prizes to give away at the festival.

Join us on the day, and enter the draw as you come in to CraftFest, and you could be a lucky winner.

We will announce the winners at 1pm, when we cut our birthday cake, and hopefully you can sing happy birthday to us.

Here is what you can win.

There are two holidays away. One a two-night stay for two, including breakfast, at the Sibaya Lodge, as well as a two-night stay at the Drakensberg Gardens for two, including breakfast.

Then there are a number of hampers and prizes from the crafters themselves. Back In Thyme have donated a beautiful French antique style wooden wine rack worth R3200, while Bag and Bean give a coffee machine valued at R1200.

Le Lapin have put together a donkey print, two donkey mugs, a donkey tea towel and four donkey coasters, while Inspired Vision is offering a tote bag, tea towel and a set of three designer protea prints.

MeLike Designer Products also goes with proteas, offering a pink protea car boot organiser and a printed pink protea PVC coaster set. Photo Me Pink is offering a photo shoot valued at R1150.

The stall holders have also put together two hampers, with craft, décor and skincare products for the ladies and a deli basket for the guys.

In addition, four lucky CraftFesters can each win R500 in shopping vouchers, while there are three prizes of 10 movie tickets from Cine Centre Suncoast valued at R700.

There are also two vouchers for dinner for two at Tatso at Sibaya, a prize of tickets to the Concourse de Elegance at the Durban Country Club on July 28, and a shopping voucher from Under Armour for R1000.

Raise a glass to our birthday on Sunday at CraftFest and win.