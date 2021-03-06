Fake vaccine threat

First came the fake medical-grade masks and coronavirus tests. Now, a new threat has emerged, global police organisation Interpol warns: fake doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Interpol said on Wednesday that police in China and South Africa have seized thousands of doses of fake vaccines – a cache it said was just the "tip of the iceberg“.

South African authorities recently seized 400 vials, which held about 2 400 doses, of counterfeit vaccines from a warehouse outside Johannesburg, Interpol said in a report this week. The illicit stash also included fake 3M masks. South African officers apprehended three Chinese citizens and one Zambian national in relation to the raid.

In China, police seized a large cache of fake vaccine and arrested about 80 suspects during a recent raid on a manufacturing site, Interpol said.

"While we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Covid-19 vaccine-related crime," said Interpol secretary general Jürgen Stock. "Following our warning that criminals would target the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, both on and offline, Interpol continues to provide its full support to national authorities working to protect the health and safety of their citizens."