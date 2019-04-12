Durban - Gender equality organisation the 1000 Women’s Trust has welcomed the Film and Publication Board’s decision to block access to the online game Rape Day that allowed players to rape and kill women and children in gaming mode. The decision follows the trust's petition and nationwide outcry for the horror video game to be banned. The board’s decision effectively means that South Africans will not be able to play or download the game in South Africa.

The game has already been banned in Germany, Austria and the UK with MPs in those countries labeling it an abomination. Several prominent online gaming sites have been pressurised into removing the game from their platforms.



"We are touched by all the support we received,” said Tina Thiart, Director of the 1000 Women’s Trust. “We believe that the next step in resolving this issue is to ensure that women are part of the committees that decide on internet content. We want to acknowledge the special role that Avon played in strengthening our case and in amplifying our voice”.

Avon, the biggest direct-selling company in South Africa, and a key supporter in the campaign, thanked the trust for its decisive action.

“The blocking of the game is testament of what we can achieve when we stand together,” says Bridget Bhengu, Avon’s Corporate Communications Director. “According to the Medical Research Council, only one in twenty-nine rape incidents are reported to the authorities. This highlights the fact that the 120 000 cases that were reported over the last three fiscal years are just the tip of the iceberg. We therefore welcome the decisions by the Film and Publication Board as this illustrates the seriousness of the issue of rape”.

The company works with several NGOs across the country as part of its promise to help end violence against women and children. Since 2010 it has raised and donated over R8 million towards this cause.