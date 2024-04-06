Finance boss Charmain Shandu says enough to GBV

Durban — Growing up in KwaMashu, Charmain Shandu would often see women being abused by their partners and ask herself why they chose to stay in those relationships. She came to understand that money played a big role and that if more women had financial freedom, there would be no reason to remain in abusive relationships.

Now a manager at Old Mutual, one of the biggest finance companies in South Africa, she said she got into the industry by chance and remained after seeing the benefits it had for women. “I am a mother to three gorgeous daughters. Growing up, in the township, I was exposed to many forms of gender-based violence (GBV). The saddest part of it is that the suffering was considered normal by the community and the victims. I experienced GBV in the form of emotional and economic abuse,” said Shandu. “When I left the abusive marriage, my ex-husband assaulted me at my workplace in front of my colleagues. That made me vow to create as much awareness as possible so that my daughters and other women know what GBV is and that it’s not acceptable to be subjected to it.

“Sometimes women get subjected to multiple types of violence (physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse) at any given time in one relationship. It affects physical and mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. It affects one’s self-worth,” she said. “One can break the cycle of GBV by speaking out and by empowering ourselves enough to leave the abusive relationships and seeking help when needed. Also, we can offer support to those who are affected.” Shandu said that GBV did not only happen to younger people: the elderly were also victims and that was why she had joined the fight against abuse of the elderly.

“That’s often sexual, physical, emotional, and financial abuse, where their pension money is taken away from them. I do philanthropic work and I am a vice-chairperson of the Tafta (Association for the Aged) council.” She said the Durban-based NPO was “committed to alleviating distress of the elderly and other vulnerable groups – and to make dignity, growth and meaningful life a realistic prospect for all elders”. A year ago, Tafta established a free helpline, 0800101110, for the elderly to call for help if they were subjected to abuse.