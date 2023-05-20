Independent Online
Fit for a king

Durban Symphonic Choir members, Anne Mondon, left, and Marian Swart, right, get into a royal mood with Raymond Perrier, guest artists at Sunday afternoon’s Coronation Celebration Concert. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Fit for a king! Durban Symphonic Choir members, Anne Mondon, far left, and Marian Swart, far right, get into a royal mood with Raymond Perrier, one of the guest artists at Sunday afternoon’s Coronation Celebration Concert.

Backed by the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the event kicks off at 2pm at the DLI Hall at 5 DLI Avenue, Greyville. Entrance costs R180 per person, on Quicket. The concert is the final of three events spread throughout May to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The Independent on Saturday

