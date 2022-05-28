Food after the flood

Yesterday food rescue and hunger relief organisation SA Harvest visited an impoverished area in Reservoir Hills to hand out a ton of fresh produce, non-perishable food, blankets, mattresses and water to organisations that have been severely impacted by the floods and are in desperate need of these relief efforts.

Another four to eight tons are earmarked for distribution to beneficiaries on its database that includes non-profit organisations and individuals.

SA Harvest’s model of rescuing food to fight hunger addresses the immediate crisis, but it also addresses the root causes of hunger through systemic interventions, as part of its mission to end hunger.

Food for the flood-affected hungry leaves an SA Harvest truck at Khokoba in Reservoir Hills ahead of World Hunger Day. Picture: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency(ANA)

According to the organisation, World Hunger Day highlights the fact that the current food system is failing to meet the needs of nearly 2.4 billion people ‒ almost a third of our planet. In South Africa, 20 million people go to sleep hungry every night, while 13 million tons of food are wasted every year.