Free cat, dog inoculation drive as rabies cases double

Durban - Emanzimtoti has been the worst area for rabies this year, according to the local SPCA, which has seen 36 cases so far, compared with 16 last year. Some have come from nearby uMlazi, according to manager Tracey Girling. A free inoculation campaign, a partnership between the provincial Department of Agriculture and eThekwini Municipality, is under way in the township until the end of next month, said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela. “The vaccination is free of charge and residents are encouraged to take their dogs and cats for vaccination in various stops within uMlazi,” he said. “Alternatively, they can take their pets for free vaccination at SPCA in eManzimtoti and Kloof.”

He added that pet owners must bring their animal’s certificate from the previous vaccination but if they did not have one, one would be issued.

According to the department’s most recent statistics, issued on August 14, there have been 107 cases of rabies in dogs in KwaZulu-Natal this year and no human fatalities.

Girling said lockdown had put the brakes on awareness and vaccination campaigns and that the solution lay in people vaccinating and sterilising their animals.

“Lack of sterilising leads to unwanted litters and feral animals living on the streets, making it easier for dogs to contract rabies.”

Vaccinations will be offered in uMlazi on Monday, September 7 at Emakhehleni, in Malukazi; in U section at the Isipingo Primary grounds and the council offices and on Tuesday, September 8 in Q section at the BP Garage; in P Section at Sizwakele Primary School; in Q Section at Ezitolo; and in P Section at Ezitolo.

In the last week, the campaign in the township has seen the vaccination of 550 cats and dogs.

Dogs received jabs for rabies and mange, said provincial Department of Agriculture animal health technician Queen Duma.

The Independent on Saturday