Free virtual ’Laughs for KZN’ performance to help Durban

Start next weekend with loads of laughs ‒ as well as raising funds for the KZN Emergency Relief Drive ‒ with a group of South African comedians who will hold a free virtual comedy show, Laughs For KZN, on Friday, July 30. The show will be hosted by East Coast Radio DJ Darren Maule and feature 12 comedians from around the country, including Cape Town’s Yaseen Barnes, Kate Pinchuck, Dalin Oliver, Kenwyn Davids and Gauteng’s Mojak Lehoko and Lindy Johnson along with others. Home turf funnymen will be Rory Petzer and Neil Green.

Radio presenter and owner of Pint Size Media in Gauteng, Jon Gerick, said the concept for the show all started with a tweet and reply. “I responded to a tweet by Leah Solomon, known to her followers as Dame Jewdy Mensh, for assistance in producing a virtual comedy show and the movement was started,” said Gericke. He and Solomon brainstormed and the event was put together within two weeks ‒ with all the comedians coming on board to pool their collective wit and witticisms help raise funds.

Gericke said the event would be held in partnership with the Lions Club KZN and aimed to get impacted areas back on their feet by distributing food parcels and necessities. “While the event is free to watch, we ask viewers to make a donation towards the fund,” said Gericke. The event, which starts at 7pm on Friday July 30 can be viewed on the following channels: