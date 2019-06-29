Durban - Thousands of birds and dolphins have been spotted in a frenzy of activity over a massive sardine shoal off Mbotyi on the Wild Coast. This as the much-anticipated 2019 Sardine Run saw shoals moving up to Port Edward earlier this week, but then turning and moving back south.

Yesterday morning, Offshore Africa dive operator, Rob Nettleton, said: "There are a lot of pilot shoals going past now. The sardines are about 1km off Mbotyi and there are thousands of birds and dolphins.

“The shoals are up to 15km long and 2km across. I'll be very surprised if the guys further north are not netting within the next week,” he said.

One of Durban’s well-known netters, Goolam Essack, and his team have been waiting in Port Edward for the sardines to arrive for the past three weeks.

There was a lot of excitement when shoal activity was seen off Port Edward, Essack said: “We have spoken to the dive boats and the fish are coming back past Glenmore. There are dolphins, whales and birds. We are really hoping to start netting off Port Edward by Sunday or Monday.”

The KZN Sharks Board’s Greg Thompson said there was a lot of excitement at the beginning of the week when pockets of fish were seen between Port Edward and Glenmore.

“That afternoon a local spearo dived with confirmed sardines in good numbers deep off Shelley Beach. Since then, the sea conditions have been unsettled and the sardines did their normal disappearing act.

“The good thing is we know they moved through, but the question is where will they pop up next?” said Thompson.