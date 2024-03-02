From hustler of fakes to creator of fine jewellery

Durban-born Billy Dlamini used to sell fake jewellery on busy CBD streets. Now the self-taught designer creates fine jewellery in precious metals and gems. Dlamini, 44, the founder and owner of Billdore Jewellery, said his passion for jewellery began in those hustling days and he was determined to make it his career.

“I always believed I could make it in the industry and when I first took everything seriously and actually made a business, I knew it was what I was made for. The passion and desire I had for it was too much to ignore,” he said. “I started at a very young age but everything became serious around 2006. From distributing fake pieces, it slowly developed into a legitimate business and I started taking it more seriously, making and selling jewellery made only from precious metals.” Dlamini and his brother were raised by their single mother. He attended primary school in Ixopo and matriculated at Ohlange High School in Inanda.

One of the wedding sets Dlamini created. | Supplied “After I was rejected at Natal Technikon, now the Durban University of Technology, I told myself I would teach myself how to do repairs until I could get a whole piece done.” He said he was given the use of a workshop “thanks to an old Indian man who noticed my passion for jewellery”. “I honestly taught myself everything and I am proud that today I can employ graduates,” he said.

Dlamini creates pieces only using metals such as yellow, white or rose gold and silver, and precious stones. Designs are created according to the customer’s specifications. “In most jewellery stores, you buy a ring or pendant that has already been made. We do not have any piece of jewellery waiting to be sold. The customer chooses the design they want, and we make the piece from scratch.”

Dlamini said his clients came from all corners of the world, including the US, Paris and Dubai. He said he reflected on his journey with disbelief at how much he has achieved since he joined the industry. “Growing up and hustling was hard, but we would not notice back then because everyone else was struggling.”