From kitchen to factory and looking to grow

Durban — From a home kitchen to a busy factory, Durban’s Constantinou family have kept the key foundational ingredient: pride in what they do. Another recipe secret is to stay humble and keep the memories of how every small success felt.

The Mediterranean Kitchen was established in 2010 by former restaurateur Dino Constantinou, 65, who created a range of Mediterranean humus, tzatziki, pesto, poppers, feta, dips and meze. Loved by locals, the business eventually outgrew Dino’s home kitchen and he moved to a small factory. In 2018, sons Alex, Michael and Angelo brought in their expertise to help expand the business. Angelo said his father instilled in them the invaluable virtue of taking pride in their work. Through his own example, he taught them excellence stems from a deep sense of pride in what they do.

Just over a year ago, said Angelo, “a friend told me about the Shoprite Group’s small supplier development programme. I contacted them and sent some samples. Receiving a call from the retailer was beyond exciting.” They signed a deal and now their product is on the shelves in 15 of the supermarket’s KZN stores. Like any other business, they have had their fair share of challenges which they overcome by communicating.

He advised aspiring business owners or SMMEs to keep the authentic feel of a business when it grew bigger through staying true to the brand. “While it is important to maintain profitability, I would strongly recommend protecting the authenticity of the business by avoiding practices like cutting costs, that compromises on the quality of the product or service.” He also advised that small business owners approach their growth with humility.

“Remember to enjoy the journey of entrepreneurship and never forget your beginnings. Embrace the excitement of seeing your business grow from a little seedling into something much bigger. Live in the moment and celebrate the victories, no matter how big or small,” said Angelo. Since signing the deal, their range has grown from seven to 13 products. From selling a few hundred units a month, they now sell thousands, and while production has moved from kitchen to factory, with nine employees, the family ensure they retain their home-made and authentic flavour profile. “Our family business now has a fighting chance in an economy that is ever so difficult to trade in. We can now compete against national brands. Our dad is always so proud to see what he started go much further than he could ever imagine,” he said.