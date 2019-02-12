Durban - A fast food outlet and a delivery man on a motorbike were the victims of two robberies in Glenwood on Monday night. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of armed robbers held up staff at a fast-food outlet in Che Guevara (Moore) Road at around 9.20pm on Monday.

“Four suspects, at least two of them armed with firearms, walked into the fast food outlet pretending to be customers who wanted to place an order. Two of the suspects suddenly pulled out their firearms and robbed the staff of R7 000 and three cellphones. They fled in a silver Toyota Corolla Quest,” Mathios said.

Umbilo Police attended the scene of the crime.

Earlier in the evening at around 7.45pm armed robbers held up a delivery man in Glenwood Drive where he was about to deliver a meal.

“The driver pulled up at the property on his motorcycle to deliver food to a resident, who had just unlocked the gate to accept the delivery, when a gang of four suspects arrived in a silver Toyota,” Mathios said.

“Two armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle and pointed firearms at them. The resident managed to get back into his property and lock the gate. The suspects robbed the deliveryman of R1 000 in cash, a cellphone, a power bank and two parcels of food,” Mathios said.

Mathios said it was unclear at this stage whether the same gang was involved in both crimes.

Mayville police attended the scene of the crime.

In a third armed robbery in Stalwart Simelane (Stanger) Street in the CBD at around 8.45pm, armed suspects held up students and a security guard.

“A gang of seven suspects, at least one of them armed with a firearm, accosted a group of students who were standing outside the building. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the students and two of the students ran into the building with the suspects in pursuit,” Mathios said. “The suspects then held up a security guard on site and robbed him of his wallet which contained R150 in cash, his driver’s license and bank card. They also robbed two female students who were standing outside the building of their cellphones and other valuables,” Mathios said.