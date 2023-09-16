Garden Fair, fair gardens

Durban - Surrounded by colour as they set up for the Garden Fair in Hillcrest are front, Tha Zuma (waitron at Stonehouse Café), and back from left Colette Norris (Horti Couture), Monique Altson (landscaper/horticulturalist) and Bradley Raath (Organotech Solutions/The Potting Shed).

The fair will be held at View Top Farm in Hillcrest (home to NU Driving Range) over the Heritage Day long weekend, September 23 and 24, from 8.30am to 4pm. It is supported by 1000 Hills Tourism and will feature a selection of growers, nurseries, retailers, garden product suppliers, manufacturers, landscapers, and others involved in the garden industry.