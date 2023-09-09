Gardener transforms illegal dump site

Durban - A man from Merebank has taken upon himself to transform an illegal dump site in his community into a flower garden. Mervyn Pillay, 53, is a gardener who started this project six months ago, after noticing that people had turned the spot on Dinapur Road next to his home into a rubbish dump.

Mervyn Pillay, 53, a gardener from Merebank who has transformed a local spot that had been used as a dumping site into a flower garden. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) Pillay said he was on a mission to curb the issues of illegal dumping in the area. “I started the project seven years ago but I had to stop after being employed and the condition of the spot got worse. People began throwing trash and the area became a dumping hotspot again. I then decided to get rid of it and bring back beauty and nature to the community six months ago,” said Pillay. In the garden, he placed ornaments and mini cars to make the area look appealing and attractive. There are a number of toys which children can play with in the natural setting. Pillay has indigenous plants as well as sunflowers which have started to blossom.