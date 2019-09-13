Arrows midfielder Njabulo Sithole receives his masters in commerce degree. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Former Lamontville Golden Arrows midfielder, Njabulo Sithole, traded the football field for the courtroom as he graduated with a Masters of Commerce in Maritime Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Sithole, 25, got his BA Law degree in 2017 while still on the books of the Premier Soccer League football club and is now one step closer to being admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

“Next year I should be admitted and then I can do whatever I want because I still have dreams of playing football and in the PSL (Premier Soccer League),” he said.

Sithole, 25, currently works as a Maritime Lawyer for Bidvest, a long way from when he used to line up in midfield as a young, promising prospect alongside Bafana Bafana and Arrows stalwart, Thandoyise Khuboni.

“It’s been a life of sacrifices, as much as I had a dream to become a soccer player, I can wake up any day and play soccer but I can’t wake up and practise law,” he said.

He said he still keeps fit and is part of the UKZN soccer team but unfortunately could not take part in the Varsity Cup as it clashed with his studies and work.

His mother Elsie Sithole was overjoyed that her son chose to pursue a career in law rather than sport.

“I used to warn him about soccer but he never listened. When he was young, he broke his leg and I told him to stop playing but he persisted, eventually I just left him to be,” she said.

Elsie said Njabulo had always been book smart but also showed immense talent with the ball at his feet.

“As someone who comes from nothing, I did not think I would have a child like this. I am incredibly proud of him. I do not think I can even put into words how I feel, it’s all thanks to God’s grace,” she said.



