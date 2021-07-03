Good news for Vodacom Durban July punters

Andrew Harrison GOOD news for punters wanting to have a flutter on today’s R2 million Vodacom Durban July, to be run at Hollywoodbets Greyville, all betting shops open from 8am today.

While the rest of the country has closed all betting shops under stage 4 lockdown Covid-19 regulations, the KZN Gambling Board has given permission for betting shops in this province to open, under strict physical distancing regulations. Colin Fourie, COO of Track and Ball Gaming, said all betting shops would be open but punters were encouraged to take their bets and leave. All furniture has been removed from Track and Ball and TAB outlets and no food or drinks will be sold. The only televisions operating will be those displaying betting odds. On the betting front, Got The Greenlight, favourite for today’s Vodacom Durban July, is on the drift.

Fourie said there had been very little recent money for Got The Greenlight and had drifted him out to 3-1 from 5-2 yesterday. “There has been little money for the favourite and I would not be surprised if he was as long as 7-2 by close of business (yesterday),” he said. Second favourite Linebacker has also “gone cold,” according Fourie.

The “money” horse among the shorter prices has been Do It Again who has come in from 10-1 to 7-1 as Justin Snaith’s runner attempts to become the first horse to win the July three times. There has been some movement among the longer priced runners with Sean Tarry’s runner Cirillo finding support in from 66-1 to 55-1 and also some money for another Snaith runner, Nexus who was as long as 66-1 at one stage but is now on offer at 40-1. A kiss for good luck! Sandiso Mphathama, left, dressed by SGfuze, and Suné Charlton, wearing Kathrin Kidger gown, wish defending Vodacom Durban July champion Belgarion good luck at the Justin Snaith stables in Summerveld ahead of the big race at 3pm today. Models from Extreme Model Management, Iindoni. Hair by Entropy. Picture: Anthony Grote/Gameplan Media The race meeting will be run behind “closed doors”. No spectators and only staff essential to the running of the race meeting will be allowed on course, with strict security at the entrance gate.

However, Tellytrack, on DStv Channel 249, will carry comprehensive and full raceday coverage. The meeting will also be screened on SuperSport’s SS4 Channel (DStv Channel 204) from 1pm to 4pm. Latest betting supplied by Track And Ball: