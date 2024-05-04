Great acts, the outdoors and market mania

Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Indeep will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm. I Heart Market: (today) Mother’s Day Shopaganza from 9am to 2pm at Northlands Primary School, Durban North. Selection of locally handmade, home-made, up-cycled, recycled, and beautifully designed crafts, art, fashion, jewellery, home-ware, artisanal foods, second-hand gems and more. Play area for kids and a pram park. Open rain or shine. More info, email [email protected]

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: (tomorrow) 9am to 2pm. More than 40 carefully selected stalls offering a variety of quality, hand-crafted products at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal. A private garden offers shade, sea views, music and light meals and refreshments for sale. No dogs. Clansthal Conservancy fund-raiser. Stamp Fair: (today) Maritzburg and Highway Philatelic Societies will holds its monthly Natal Stamp Fair today (Saturday) at St Elizabeth’s Church Main Hall, Salisbury Avenue, Westville from 9am to noon. Entrance is free, tea and coffee on sale. Contact Ken Joseph at 072 597 1287. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Range of antique and vintage collectibles. Fine porcelain, crystal glassware, Georgian silver, decorative arts, books, linen and treasures and curiosities from yesteryear. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on Sunday, May 5 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Windermere Antique Fair: (today) 8.30am to 2pm on the lower level of Windermere Centre, Morningside. Awesome antiques and collectables including: porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal and jeweller. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 2410241 Shows/Music Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Reals Favourites: Barry Thomson & The Reals (Dawn Selby, Andy Turrell and Mali Sewell) play their faves in a wide variety of genres including Queen, Led Zeppelin, Peter Frampton, Deep Purple, The Eagles and more. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636, email [email protected] or Webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre Northlands Bowling Club and Umbilo Theatre: International cabaret artist Tonya Koenderman shows she is Growing Old Disgracefully on May 11 at 2pm at Northlands and at the Rhumbelow Shellhole and Theatre on May 18 (7.30pm) and 19 (2pm). Tickets R180 from per person. Comedy Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: Aaron McIlroy’s latest one-man show, Comedy Club: the Final Comedy Frontier from May 15 to 26. McIlroy portrays a wild selection of eclectic comedians from all corners of the globe. The new characters will have you in fits of laughter and McIlroy dangerously close to a straitjacket and electro-shock therapy. Bookings through Webtickets, online or Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. Shows at 7pm and also at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Comedy heavy weight Mpho Popps brings the laughs in “Comedy Combo at Wild Coast Sun”. Wild Coast Sun: Comedy heavy weights bring the laughs in “Comedy Combo: Sifiso Nene, Mpho Popps, David Kau, Skhumba Hlophe and Sis Maria”. From 8pm to 11pm on May 17. Tickets from R250 through Computicket. Dance Courtyard Theatre, DUT: “After Isimangaliso” (“After the Miracle”) is a special production of DUT second-year drama and production students exploring the notion of democracy and hope, how it has failed in the past 30 years, and daring to hope for better. Part of the “Challenging Indifference” series looking at indifference to democracy and social justice. t is hosted by the Denis Hurley Centre, Diakonia Council of Churches and DUT Drama. On May 6 to 8 at 6pm. Tickets R50 and students R20, through secretary Bawinile at 031 373 2194, email: [email protected] or Computicket.

Square Space Theatre: Howard College: ArtFluence Human Rights Festival on until May 8. On Monday, May 6, at 7.30pm, the UKZN Centre for Creative Arts will present a one-off performance of “Shakespeare to Gaza”, conceived and directed by Tauriq Jenkins and Megan Choritz, and interspersing texts from Shakespeare with texts written by some of Gaza’s contemporary playwrights. All proceeds in aid of Ashtar Theatre Company to continue the psychosocial therapeutic work it is doing with traumatised children in Gaza. Tickets R100 through Webtickets. Festival culminates in a free-of-charge event at KZNSA Gallery, featuring large-scale digital projections showcasing animation, experimental film and digital imagery by Digital Arts postgraduate students. Include interactive multimedia performances, an exhibition and a collaborative 30m artwork accompanied by performances by students from the Centre for Jazz & Contemporary Music. Bookings for ticketed events are on Webtickets (R40 to R100). Full programme artfluence.ukzn.ac.za Music UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Skyjack returns on May 8 for a double bill show with “A Million O Clock”. Skyjack consists of South African jazz trio meets a pair of Swiss horn masters. Rhythm section of Kyle Shepherd, Shane Cooper and Jonno Sweetman; with horns Marc Stucki and Andreas Tschopp. “A Million O Clock” is led by Swiss saxophonist Benedikt Reising, with Rico Baumann on drums, and South Africans Yonela Mnana on piano, and Shane Cooper on bass. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students, from the door, at webtickets or [email protected]

KZN Philharmonic: Specially-curated Mother's Day concert featuring popular songs for all ages, including light jazz, dance music, and hits from movies, operas and Broadway. 7pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Grace Family Church in uMhlanga, or book a table for pre-show canapés. Email [email protected] for menu information and to book your table. Tickets are R120 for adults, R100 for pensioners and R80 for children under 12, available from Quicket. Music-lovers are invited to an intimate afternoon concert in the company of the Durban City Orchestra as they perform a programme including numbers from “The Phantom of the Opera”, “West Side Story”, “The Lord of the Dance” and “Gloria and Alleluia” at St Thomas Church on the Berea tomorrow at 2.30pm. St Thomas Church: (tomorrow) Durban City Orchestra presents a “Musical Theatre Encore” tomorrow (Sunday) at 2.30pm, with a programme including numbers from “The Phantom of the Opera”, “West Side Story”, “The Lord of the Dance”, “Gloria and Alleluia”, “The King and I”, “Chariots of Fire”, “Annie get your Gun” and “Sound of Music”. Tickets R150 full price; R120 for pensioners and students. Pre-booking (advised) at Quicket. Friends of Music: Internationally renowned soprano Suzi Stengel, accompanied by Andrew Warburton, Sunday, May 19, at 2.30pm at the Durban Jewish Centre, 44 KE Masinga Road. This will be her only concert. From the lush Romanticism of Duparc and Liszt to the shimmering impressionism of Debussy and the dramatic operatic arias of Verdi and Bellini. Tickets at the door are R140 each. For more information contact [email protected] or call 071 505 1021 (Keith)

.Art KZNSA: (today and tomorrow) “Kwasukasukela” (“Once Upon a Time”). What we perceive as truth depends upon what we’re looking for; artists Ande Magoso and Sibusiso Mthembu recreate our truth through an alternate reality in this joint exhibition. Until May 19. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the historical Durban city centre. Meet outside Point Yacht Club slipway at 2pm sharp. Learn about Durban’s historic buildings. Hike cost R30 each for Cathedral tower access. Pub supper after at Royal YC lawns. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359.

Events St Michael’s Church Hall, uMhlanga Rocks: Mercury columnist and international speaker Rod Smith and author Terry Angelos in conversation. Angelos will speak about her year as a high-class call girl. Saturday May 11, registration from 8.30am, talk from 9am until noon. R300, including tea and coffee. Bookings at [email protected] or 083 303 1663. Be included. Send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.