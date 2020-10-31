Gunman steals victim's mask to hide identity

Durban - A robber stole the mask off his victim to hide his identity during a hold-up in Inanda.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said the victim was travelling near Etafuleni, Inanda, on Thursday when he stopped his Ford Ranger bakkie as he approached a speed bump, and heard someone call his name.

Two men then held him up at gunpoint. One of the men took the victim’s mask and put it on.

The man was told to drive on, and the two men stole his cellphone and cash.

Workers cutting grass in the area dropped their equipment and fled when they saw the robbery.