HAPPY WEEKEND, MOMS!

Venkatasami is a subscriber and avid reader of the Independent on Saturday, and loves entering competitions and doing Sudoku.

Durban - Dhaya Venkatasami is the winner of the Independent on Saturday’s Mother’s Day prize and she and her family are looking forward to their jaunt to Valley of a 1000 Hills this weekend.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night (Thursday), I was so excited to get my prize.” said Venkatasami. “It is our 40th wedding anniversary this year, so this makes me very happy. I lost my adult son eight years ago on the eve of Valentine’s Day, so Mother’s Day is not always an easy day for me. However, this prize makes me, as a mother, very happy. I look forward to being with my family in 1000 Hills and doing such lovely things.

“Thank you, 1000 Hills Community Tourism and Independent on Saturday.”

Venkatasami has won one night’s accommodation with breakfast for four at Warren’s Guest House in Hillcrest; Sunday lunch for four at the Pot & Kettle Restaurant in Botha’s Hill tomorrow, with live music courtesy of Inter-Alia; a Mother’s Day gift hamper from the Woza Moya shop at the Hillcrest Aids Centre and a rose bush from the extensive Ludwig’s Roses in Assagay.