Heaps of holiday fun in offing

Please Note: With the Independent on Saturday publishing earlier this week, today refers to our normal publishing date, Saturday, December 16, and tomorrow to Sunday, December 17. Markets

Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today December 16) Traders sell everything from fresh produce, deli, food, crafts, art craft beer and gin. Extended hours for the festive season: December 16, 17, 23, 30 and 31. Space for the whole family (pets included) to spend time together. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. I heart Market: (today December 16) Shop for festive season decorations and gifts from an array of hand-crafted goods, including jewellery, accessories, leather items, ceramics, visual art, home decor, plants, clothing, condiments, cured meats, a selection of bakery items from bread and pastries to cookies, and cakes, plus a range of food truck eats. At Northlands Primary School, 20 Gleneagles Drive, Durban North. From 9am to 2pm Email [email protected] Musgrave Market: (today December 16) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today, December 16) Community market with organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today, December 16) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today, December 16 and December 17 today and tomorrow) More than150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today, December 16 and December 17, tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow, December 17) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow, December 17) Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders are welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000 Aunty Rhumba, the alter ego of Jailoshini Naidoo, will perform at the Suncoast Globe today (Saturday 16 December). Shows The Globe, Suncoast: (today, December 16) An unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment as Jailoshini Naidoo and Aunty Rumba bring you their latest dance and comedy production. One performance only. At 8pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket.

Rhumbelow Theatre Film Club: (today and tomorrow) December 16 and December 17: Andre Rieu White Christmas at 7.30pm. A Christmas Carol December 20 at 6.30pm, Divine secrets of the Yaya Sisterhood on December 27 at 6.30pm and the Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker December 29 and 30 at 6.30pm and December 31 at 2pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or for more info visit http://events.durbantheatre.com/ Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today December 16) KickstArt’s annual family panto is directed by Steven Stead who works his magic on Aladdin. Starring Daniel Anderson as Aladdin, with Blessing Xaba as his long-suffering mother, Widow Twankey, and Iain Robinson as the dastardly wizard, Abanazar. Others include Georgina Mabbett-Kelly as Princess Jasmine, Mthokozisi Zulu as Wishee Washee, Rory Booth as Genie of the Ring, and Belinda Henwood as Dar Ling. Performances at 2.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, 11am and 3.30pm on Saturday. Tickets range from R150 to R265. Playhouse, Loft: (December 16, today) The Manesh Maharaj Kathak Ensemble deliver their high-octane exposition of rhythm in motion, elevating the North Indian Classical dance form to new heights. At 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Northlands: Mr & Mrs Normal featuring Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in their newest comedy serving an all-you-can-eat comedy buffet with a musical smorgasbord to cater for all theatrical tastes. December 19-23 at 7.30pm, December 24 at 8.30pm, December 27-30 at 7.30pm, and December 31 at 8,30pm. Tickets R220/ R200 pensioners/ R180 U13. Booking is essential via email [email protected] or at Computicket. The Barnyard Theatre Suncoast: (today and tomorrow) 50 Carat Gold has a 10-piece cast taking audiences on a 50-year tribute to musical legends, from Elvis Presley to Tina Turner to Bryan Adams, and local talent like Mango Groove and Freshlyground. Ticket prices vary. Until January 27. Visit barnyardtheatre.co.za for details and to book. The Globe, Suncoast: Queen It’s a Kinda Magic is back in Durban. Get ready to relive the unforgettable magic of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and so much more. December 21 to 23 at 8pm. Tickets from R175 from Ticketpro.

The Rhumbelow, Durban: Tribute to Eric Clapton stars Barry Thomson & The Reals with guest guitarist Colin Peddie. Journey through the decades of Eric Clapton’s music career, starting with his first band The Yardbirds in 1964 up to present day. December 22 -23 at 7.30pm, December 24 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] The Globe, Suncoast: Get ready for the ABBA show that’s taking the world by storm. Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a full-scale concert production that will transport you to the heart of the ABBA concert experience. More than two hours of high-energy musical performances. December 27 to 30 at 8pm. Tickets from R175 at Ticketpro. Jessie Shane will perform as part of a jazz ensemble at the Barnyard on Monday. Music

Playhouse Opera: (today December 16) iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani who becomes a force in the Isicathamiya fraternity. At 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Playhouse, Grand Foyer: (tomorrow December 17) Christmas Carols Concert features The Playhouse Chorale and Juan Burgers as accompanist in a concert. Audience can sing along to Joy to the World, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and many more. December 17 at 3pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Church of the Mariannhill Monastery: (tomorrow December 17) Baroque 2000 performs with soloists Aristide du Plessis, cello, Ralitza Macheva, violin, and Stéphane Péchoux on drums. Programme includes concerti by Vivaldi, Leonardo Leo and Corelli including his famous Christmas Concerto. At 11.30am. Tickets R170 at the door. Children free. Call Michel 082 303 5241.

All Souls Anglican Church, Salt Rock: (tomorrow December 17) Pianist Christopher Duigan ends the year on a high note! Programme includes Liszt “La campanella”, Bach’s Aria from the “Goldberg Variations”, Argentine tango, Brazilian samba, Scott Joplin’s “The Easy Winners” and contemporary meditations from Yann Tiersen, Ludovico Einaudi and Duigan's own compositions. At 3pm. Tickets R150 via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected] The Barnyard, Suncoast: For Durban jazz enthusiasts, artists Jessie Shane, Ernie Smith and Keegan Williams perform on December 18 at 7pm in a concert called “Street Life”. Tickets R250 from barnyardtheatre.co.za/show The Barnyard, Suncoast: Elandre has established a reputation for the unexpected with a meteoric rise from a viral online video performance to a multi-platinum songwriter and music video master. He sings from his latest album Estetika. December 27 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from barnyardtheatre.co.za/book_info

A finely detailed and intricate piece of work replicates one of the city’s shack settlements. l SHELLEY KJONSTAD Art KZNSA: KZNSA hosts BuzzArt23, its biggest local-only Christmas fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Open until January 7. Woodpeckers: Learn the art of wood carving and turning in three-hour workshops in Hillcrest. December 18 to 22; January 3 to 6; 8 to 13. R350. Contact Annie at 082 854 4754 or Max at 073 610 8078. Booking essential.

The Gallery Lifestyle: Ballito. New exhibition Humanity to celebrate unity. Until January 28. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Gillitts waterfall from Acutt road Gillitts. Limited parking so share cars. Awesome summer hike includes the top of Kloof gorge. Call David on 072 615 0559 for hike details. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips: (today December 16 and tomorrow December 17). Take a steam train ride and, before or after your trip, browse through the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there are various treasures on sale, food to suit most tastes and activities for the whole family. Tickets return trip: adults: R170, pensioners (+60) and children (2-12) R110. Special Santa-on-board trips today (December 16) and tomorrow (DecemBer 17) at 11pm, 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm, and on December 23 and 24. Carols by Candlelight will be sung today at 5pm. Zapper as there are no card or ATM facilities so cash or Zapper will be needed. Bookings at www.umgenisteamrailway.com

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Durban ICC: (today Saturday 16 December)) Miss Indoni and Mr Cultural SA. A cultural pageant, showcasing cultural diversity and social cohesion. Includes fashion, dance, theatre and traditional performances. December 16 at noon. Tickets R200 at Indoni.net