Hilton College seeks old boys stories ahead of big 150 next year

Durban - Hilton College, which turns 150 next year, has thrown out a line in search of stories.

A book, marking its sesquicentennial anniversary, “aims to feature remarkable aspects of Hilton College and the impact of our community on the world”, according to a circular sent to the school community.

Brett Armstong, the school’s 150th anniversary co-ordinator, said while the school had appealed to staff, ex-staff and parents, it also believed the wider community would add value.

“The more content to consider the better,” he said.

The school is seeking motivations for its research team, headed by David Larsen, of Africa Media Online, on Hiltonians who may be “truly world class, extraordinary, remarkable, legendary, visionary or iconic in medicine, business, spirituality, arts, humanities, environment, academia, military, sport, politics, law, exploration or any other field of life".