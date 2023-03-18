Honouring Human Rights

Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Daniel Byamungu Dunia from the Africa Solidarity Network and Nonhlanhla Mkhize from the Durban Gay and Lesbian Centre with South African flags and floral garlands to represent non-violence and peace ahead of Human Rights Day on Tuesday. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Dunia and Mkhize remind the nation to honour South Africa's commitment to human rights as outlined in the constitution, which include equality, freedom of speech, movement and residence, and human dignity.

Dunia and Mkhize remind the nation to honour South Africa’s commitment to human rights as outlined in the constitution, which include equality, freedom of speech, movement and residence, and human dignity.

Mkhize will also participate at the Amnesty International Human Rights Day workshop reflecting on gender-based violence at the Denis Hurley Centre from 10.30 until 2pm.

Dunia and Mkhize will also join this year’s Diakonia Good Friday Service and city procession from the front of the Durban City Hall, at dawn on Friday, April 7. Events are free and all are welcome. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

