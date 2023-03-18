Honouring Human Rights

Durban - Daniel Byamungu Dunia from the Africa Solidarity Network and Nonhlanhla Mkhize from the Durban Gay and Lesbian Centre with South African flags and floral garlands to represent non-violence and peace ahead of Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

Dunia and Mkhize remind the nation to honour South Africa’s commitment to human rights as outlined in the constitution, which include equality, freedom of speech, movement and residence, and human dignity.