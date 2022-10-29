Hot on their heels

Getting ready for the Hot Wheels & Heels fundraising day at the Kloof & Highway SPCA on November 6 are Rosemary Smith, Selene Vengadesan and Emily de Klerk of Roberta Alessandri Models, with puppy Ava and Gina, standing politely to heel.

The cars were supplied by Smokin’ Tyres: back, a 1972 Ford Fairmont GT; obscured, a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle; and, front, a 1956 Chevy.