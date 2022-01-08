Hot snakes out and about looking for water

As the heat of summer grips, residents should prepare for an increase in snake activity. The warning comes after Wade Kilian from Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh rescued a 2.75m black mamba from a home in Malangeni, south of Durban.

Kilian said he received a call on Thursday at midday that a snake had been spotted in a bathroom in the house. “When I arrived I found the snake hanging behind the bathroom door,” said Kilian. “The young man at the house said they first spotted the mamba on Wednesday afternoon, then it disappeared from sight and they saw it again on Thursday and decided to call for assistance.”

He said the neighbours were terrified and in shock after seeing the long mamba. He said the snake would be released into a suitable habitat where it won’t be in contact with people. Kilian said people should brace themselves because the heat of summer meant more snakes would be out looking for water.

A 2.75m black mamba that was spotted at a house in Malangeni. Picture supplied Meanwhile, Durban snake catcher Nick Evans said figures were usually terrifying during summer but people should not panic. Evans said he was called on Tuesday at about 7am for a snake curled up near someone's front door. “It is always the same case: because it is hot and snakes get a lot of food during summer, they have a lot of energy.

“This one was a brown house snake and was only about 60cm, but they can grow to just over 1m. These non-venomous snakes are great to have around for rodent control. “They eat frogs, reptiles and amphibians and they usually hunt for water and food when it’s hot,” said Evans. He said two people died last year from black mamba bites, one of whom was trying to attack the snake.

“Snakes are not out to kill us, black mambas are misunderstood. “Leave the snakes alone and they will also leave you alone. Do not try to hit and kill the snake,” said Evans. He added that he received a second call on Thursday at a home in Westville, where a vine snake was slithering around a garage.

“When I arrived, it was slowly crossing the driveway. Once I arrived, it froze until I scooped it up. “It was a very simple catch,” he said. South Coast residents can call Crocworld Conservation Centre on 039 976 1103 for snake rescue. Evans can be reached on 072 809 5806.