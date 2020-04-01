'I can breathe again' - relieved mom after daughter disembarks Queen Mary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - "I can breathe again. As a family we are completely happy." That was the mother of a crew member from the Queen Mary 2, who was one of six allowed to disembark in Durban late on Tuesday. It has been an anxious wait for South African families for news over the weekend as to whether their loved ones would be allowed to disembark from the luxury liner, which has been anchored outside the port of Durban since Friday. This morning, the mother (who did not wish to be named), said, "Over the weekend, all the testing for the virus was being done and we were waiting for the results. Then we heard yesterday that they were being allowed to disembark and would go into quarantine. "I spoke to my daughter last night once they had settled into quarantine, she looked well and happy. I was very happy and impressed with the way the whole thing was handled. They (crew members) were given a letter explaining they would be going into quarantine and were briefed about it as well .

"I'm grateful she is home. I can breathe again. As a family we are completely happy," she said.

Durban residents in lockdown with a view of the sea would have spotted the liner waiting outside the port over the weekend, with one resident saying, "she had disappeared into the haze for a while and then late yesterday morning, it was as though she suddenly appeared out of a mist as she came sailing into Durban Port. It was quite a sight".

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed on Friday the Queen Mary 2 had requested clearance to berth in order to take on fuel and provisions.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize held a press briefing at the TNPA offices in Durban, saying he had come to the city to monitor the disembarkment.

Over the weekend, crew members were tested for Covid-19 by a ShipMed doctor under the authority of the Department of Health, the Port Health Unit and the Department of Transport.

Mkhize said, "As the cruiseliner made its way towards South Africa, we asked that the passengers and crew not disembark as we had set up very strict regulations." He added that questions were raised about the health of those on board.

"It turned out that a number of people on the vessel exhibited symptoms and the ship was not allowed to dock just yet. A total of 26 passengers were tested and had to wait for their results and all tested negative.

"Initially, there was a suspicion that someone was positive but was later declared negative," he said. Mkhize said only the six South Africans were allowed to disembark the ship and that the Department of Health has also conducted tests.

He said of the six people; two were from KwaZulu-Natal, two from the Western Cape, one from the Eastern Cape and the sixth person was from Gauteng.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999