Durban - South Africa will have an opportunity to show off its filming chops at this month’s Durban International Film Festival. One film that has garnered numerous nominations ‒ Best Feature Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor and Best Actress ‒ is “Runs in the Family”.

Cape Town-based performer Veon Wentzel, under the stage name Manila von Teez, said he was honoured by the nominations. He said they were well deserved because the crew worked hard on “Runs in the Family”. A drag artist with more than 13 years’ experience, Wentzel said he was glad this film united “mainstream entertainment” with the drag community. He added: “South Africa has a rich and diverse drag community which deserves a space in mainstream entertainment. Everyone will get to see how amazing South African drag is, and also that they should come and support more of our events and shows.”