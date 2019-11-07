Durban - Three Independent journalists walked away with top honours in the provincial Vodacom Journalism awards held in Bel Punto restaurant in Umdloti on Thursday.
Tanya Waterworth, chief reporter at the Independent on Saturday won the finance and economics category, Chris Ndaliso chief reporter of the Daily News scooped the award for politics, while Independent lensman Motshwari Mofokeng won the photographic award.
Waterworth's story on Momentum Life that ran in November 2018 told how the large insurer had refused to pay a life insurance claim to Denise Ganas after her husband Nathan was gunned down in the driveway of their Shallcross home during a hijacking. The reason for the non payment being the failure to disclose a diabetes risk. The public outcry at the story caused the insurance industry to rethink.
"It is an honour to receive the KZN Vodacom Regional Award for Finance and Economics for my story on the Widow vs Momentum," said Waterworth.
"I think this story gained such a massive public reaction as it resonated with anyone who has insurance. Along with the fact that Mr Ganas was killed in a botched hijacking with South Africans tired of the scourge of crime. Mrs Ganas not being paid out her husband's life insurance on a technical legality fractured the public's trust when it came to insurance paying out in times of trouble and despair. To Momentum's credit they created a new benefit solution for Mrs Ganas.