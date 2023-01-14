Inspirational example for matric exam hopefuls

Durban - What better person for matric pupils to be inspired by than a PhD holder who failed three years twice each in high school? Doctor Sanele Gamede has launched a campaign #MatricUngazibulali (Matric, do not commit suicide) aimed at combating thoughts and acts of suicide by pupils who have failed the exams or did not get the results they had hoped for.

“I encourage and advise learners and those who did not pass, those who did not do well, even those who did not get admitted to a higher education institution,” said Gamede, also cautioning people on how to approach pupils waiting for results at this time. “We do our best, some are under pressure. “We are trying to motivate parents, learners and others to find ways to deal with failure.

“Also, I have noticed that some people do not know how to approach matric hopefuls when the results come out. “They have to watch how they ask how they did without causing them stress or peer pressure. “Some parents also pressure their children to choose their own choice of career,” said Gamede.

Gamede wants to use his own experience to inspire the youth. “Even though I went through the humbling experience of repeating my Grade 10 twice, Grade 11 twice and Grade 12 twice, I still had the strength to get up. “I was inspired by the fact that I came from the rural areas and my parents could not afford to take me to any college.

“The best option was to get into university and study my choice of career and get funding,” said Gamede. The Graduate Pack author said the #MatricUngazibulali campaign stemmed from the journey of becoming a youth life and career coach, being a two-time author and lecturer. His motto is: “There is hope.” “The campaign comes from my life journey and not having a mentor back then and also a lack of life skills.

“There is a huge need for that and that realisation and my interaction with young people throughout the year in my work and through the social media pages, it is disheartening to hear that some have taken their lives because of failing matric,” said Gamede. “I want them to be aware that they have worked and whatever they do now will have an impact on whether their lives take them left or right. “Your life has meaning. Giving up is like letting your life go. You can draw strength from me,” he said.

He said he aimed to teach young people that “it is possible because it is doable”, that they have stood the test of time and they are almost at the end. His academic journey too has not ended. He aims to get his Social Science professorship before the age of 38, publish more academic papers and inspire others to keep working on achieving their dreams.