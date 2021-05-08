IOS race day rainbow’s pot of gold

Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes race day was held at Greyville Racecourse last Sunday and Rainbow Bridge won the pot of gold.

Covid prevented punters from enjoying the fun and activity generated by being at the race day, which traditionally signals the start of the Champions Season of top-flight horse racing, including the Vodacom Durban July.

“With the virus having pulled the reins on most forms of entertainment, it is good to know that horseracing, at least, is still going at full tilt,” said editor Zoubair Ayoob.

“Even if we cannot enjoy the wonderful Greyville course and facilities, and Gold Circle's excellent hospitality, we can still have fun and cheer on our favourites from the comfort of our homes, and know that we are linked to other racing enthusiasts in spirit through a mutual love of the sport of kings.”

Covid-safe and enjoying the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes race day at Greyville Racecouse are, from left, Independent Media marketing executive Shabnum Moosa, IOS editor Zoubair Ayoob and IOS marketing and brand manager Jaidene Moodley. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Winning jockey Luke Ferraris. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Winning trainer Eric Sands. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

