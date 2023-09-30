It’s dog walk time

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League Durban and Pietermaritzburg region is holding its much-loved dog walk and market day on October 8 Durban - The Animal Anti-Cruelty League Durban and Pietermaritzburg region is holding its much-loved dog walk and market day on Sunday, October 8 at 53 Artesia Avenue Leckhampton Valley in the Valley of 1000 Hills. You are welcome to walk your dogs any time between 8am and 10am and then visit the market from 8am to 1pm.

There are loads of stalls to browse, offering an array of great products, produce, food and interesting knick-knacks. There are also fun children activities planned, so it really is going to be a fun morning for the whole family. If you don’t have a dog, you can take one of the League’s dogs for a walk. Come out to support the stall holders, walk your dogs and support the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, so they can continue to assist the animals in need.