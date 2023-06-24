Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

July fashion out of this world

Designers Joel Janse van Vuuren, whose outfit is shown by Sthabile Majola, left, and Sadie Bosworth whose design is modelled by Falzone Luka. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ Africa News Agency (ANA)

Designers Joel Janse van Vuuren, whose outfit is shown by Sthabile Majola, left, and Sadie Bosworth whose design is modelled by Falzone Luka. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ Africa News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - The glittering Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show was held at Gateway Theatre of Shopping last night.

Designs on show included the ten Young Designer Award finalists’ interpretations of this year’s theme, ‘Out of this World’.

Also ramping it up were Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars and invited designers, including Joel Janse van Vuuren, whose outfit is shown by Sthabile Majola, left, and Sadie Bosworth whose design is modelled by Falzone Luka. Bosworth is a previous YDA winner (2014) and was also invited in 2017.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbanHollywoodbets Durban JulyFashion Accessories

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe