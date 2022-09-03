Kids go Formula One racing

Children’s interest in science can be piqued at a very young age. “Science starts in your garden, in your kitchen,” said Jolene van Heerden of the company, Mahle, which drove the engineering challenge hosted this week at Hillcrest Primary School.

Berea West Senior Primary School’s team, called Racing the Crown, included, from left, Ahmad Mahomed, Zaynab Aboobaker and Hafsah Elias. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Grade 7 pupils from a range of schools in and around Durban entered a competition between teams made up of children with designations ranging from engineer to marketing representatives, to design, build and race cars, Formula One style, made out of paper and driven by compressed air cylinders. It also involved working with sponsorship and marketing, encompassing all the skills one finds in a pit. Dressed in spots, Resmount Primary School’s team, The Cheeky Cheetahs, are back from left, Mpumelelo Sithole, Avanthika Benipershad and Shriyanthra Raghunath and front, Leenasha Rampersad, Tarique Hitchings and Vihaan Rugbeer. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “We need to make maths and science fun and exciting,” Van Heerden said, stressing the core purpose of the six-month exercise. And it did.

“Learning all the aerodynamics of the car itself made it very interesting: learning how the car can go faster if it doesn’t have much ink on it,” said Zaynab Aboobaker from Berea West Primary School. Mpumelelo Sithole of Resmount Primary School shows his team’s compressed air cylinder-driven Formula One car, carefully constructed from paper. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Team Wheel Spinning’s car and crew, from St Leo School, Molweni, in matching yellow. Back from left are Lwandle Mgege, Amkele Sishi, Sthembiso Ngwane, and in the front, Alwande Mkhize, Sphesihle Sibiya, Mlondi Mabhida. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Holding her team’s paper car, she explained that at first it was square. “But we wanted to make it a bit different from the others, and unique, so we designed the front to make it look a bit more like a racing car and adjusting where a flap would go led to finding a suitable spot for the sponsors’ logo,” she said.

Array Ramchander, engineer for Pitlochry Primary School’s team dubbed 007, said in designing their car he put what he had learned in geometry into practice. His “sponsorship manager”, Abheer Munilal, elaborated on the business side: “It taught me how to work with figures and how to do calculations correctly because if you make a mistake while budgeting, while calculating, it can cause you problems. While I was drawing up our budget, when I collected funds for sponsorships, I had to do it correctly and had to double check all the calculations and so forth, because if you make a mess with the calculations, you can cause problems.” Henre Benson from the facilitating non-profit organisation, Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education (CASME), said teams had to be multidimensional and multiskilled.

“We have to have a good project manager to drive that process forward. The marketing and the publicity side of things has to come into play because at the end of the day we are trying replicate, in a way, a real-world business context. “A racing team has a whole range of skills that make up that team. It’s not just the engineers, not just the drivers.” He said that the project was meant to be a learning-based opportunity for children to explore the engineering within the automotive centre.

