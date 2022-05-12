King Misuzulu gives clarity on identity of his spokesperson

Durban - In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has denied ever appointing Prince Afrika Zulu of Onkweni as his spokesperson. This comes after Prince Afrika accused Buthelezi of “questioning” his appointment by King Misuzulu as his spokesperson and that this was done to discredit him and his family. He also blasted Buthelezi, saying that he wanted his son as the next Prime Minister to continue the Buthelezi dynasty’s control of the throne so he could rule from beyond the grave.

Buthelezi has been the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation since he was appointed in 1954 by the late King Cyprian Bhekuzulu, father to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. However, in a letter to Buthelezi, King Misuzulu expressed shock at what he labelled “an acute loss of respect shown by the Prince of Onkweni”. “Ndabezitha, I wish to make it quite clear that there is no meeting where I appointed Prince Afrika to be my spokesperson. This is despite princes who approached me regarding this matter. I never did appoint him.

“What aches me intensely is the manner he has been derogatory against the Prince of KwaPhindangene in the letter which was brought to my attention yesterday. Ndabezitha, it is clear that Prince Afrika is a liability to involve him in royal matters. This will create huge problems for us,” King Misuzulu wrote. The King added that it was Prince Thulani of eZibindini who was responsible for any matters related to royal affairs, and that when he had the need to communicate any matters to Buthelezi, he would always contact him as his Prime Minister. “An attack against you is an attack against me. I request Your Highness to clarify it to the media, both print and electronic, as well as social media. It is my wish that Prince Gibizizwe and Prince Afrika should cease to be members of the Royal Coronation Committee forthwith,” King Misuzulu said.

