KZN beach and bush investment

Durban - A new “beach and bush” tourism establishment is scheduled for Tinley Manor on the North Coast and northern KZN. Construction of the more than R2 billion investment, involving a partnership between Club Med and Collins Residential Consortium, was announced this week. It is scheduled to start early next year and be completed by mid-2026.

“Club Med Tinley promises a memorable South African beach and bush experience, providing guests with the opportunity to reconnect with nature and the wild,” read a press release. “The resort will feature a surf-lifestyle concept for healthy beach holidays and will be shaped by art and local culture. Additionally, guests will have the chance to embark on a safari experience to discover the wildlife of Africa.” Guests at Club Med Tinley would also have the opportunity to stay at a “big five” game reserve, located three-and-a-half-hours away by road, or a 40-minute flight, from the resort.

“Here, an 80-room lodge will be developed to Club Med standards to offer guests a dual beach and safari experience during their stay.” The wildlife area is a private game reserve presently covering 8 000ha in northern KZN. “Collins Residential will extend it in two more phases to ultimately make up 24 000 hectares,” the company said.

“With contracts and the official announcement of this project having only just taken place on September 12, Collins Residential and Club Med are in the process of concluding the next planning phase – which includes drilling down on the details for the game reserve component among other aspects to the project.” The release added that Club Med Tinley anticipated generating more than 800 direct jobs and an additional 1 500 indirect jobs. “During its realisation, the project will also employ 1 200 construction workers, providing a significant boost to the job market.”

It added: “Club Med will adhere to Green Globe standards: an international and independent sustainable tourism certification. It said that sustainability was a key consideration to Club Med. “This project embraces environmental stewardship by spearheading the ‘Bye Bye Plastics’ movement, which looks at progressively cutting the usage of plastic water bottles and single-use plastics in resorts, a commitment already successfully implemented in the brand’s resorts around the world.